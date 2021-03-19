The Unicoi County Commission’s Budget and Finance Committee kicked off the 2021-22 budget process on Thursday.
Unicoi County Mayor Garland Evely began the meeting with an update into the county’s expenditures and revenues in the current 2020-21 budget.
“We’re still kind of in the preliminary stages of preparing a budget and mostly what you’ll have right now is just the expenditure side of the budget,” said Evely.
Evely said that the revenue side of the current fiscal year was coming in close to what was projected, and more information will be available closer to the end of the month.
“Hopefully once we get March closed out we’ll have a better idea of where we stand (with) revenues in the current budget year,” said Evely.
Alongside a current budget update, Evely informed the committee that Unicoi County is set to receive federal stimulus money in the amount of $3.7 million.
“Any first use of those funds is anything COVID affected,” said Evely. “Revenues that are affected.”
Evely said there are stipulations to what that funding can be spent on, and that the county should receive clarification on what those stipulations are within the next week, and could receive $1.7 million of the funding as early as May 10.
“There’s a lot of nonprofits that we’ve, not necessarily underfunded, but we’ve not been able to give them what they’ve requested for several years now, so that might be an area of opportunity to provide some additional funds to them,” said County Commissioner Loren Thomas.
Progress on the 2021-22 budget will continue on March 25 and April 15, when Unicoi County officeholders will give budget presentations to the committee on March 25 and April 15. Discussion and decisions on the budget will begin at the April 29 meeting, and the committee hopes to have the budget approved by June 7, and sent to the full commission for first and second readings June 14 and 28.