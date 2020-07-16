ERWIN — Beginning Friday, the use of protective face coverings will be mandatory in Unicoi County.
Following the lead of several surrounding Northeast Tennessee counties, Unicoi County Mayor Garland “Bubba” Evely issued a mask mandate by executive order just after 4 p.m. Thursday.
The mandate, which requires the use of protective face coverings inside any public building, business or place of employment, was to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and remain in effect through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 3, unless extended further.
A message posted on the County Commission’s Facebook page immediately following Evely’s announcement of the mandate directs anyone in need of a free mask to the Unicoi County Health Department.
Evely’s executive order cites the authority to require face coverings for “the protection of the public health, safety, and welfare” granted to Tennessee mayors as well as the threat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) poses to Unicoi County residents, “our healthcare systems and our economy.”
The order states, “Each Tennessean in Unicoi County should continue to protect themselves and others by following applicable health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other leading medical experts to slow the spread of this virus.”
The guidance includes “practicing social distancing, effective personal hygiene practices and wearing cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”
The order also cites “an open letter to the American public” in which the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association and American Nurses Association caution against “confusing reopening with returning to normalcy because doing so would result in more suffering and death” and recommends face masks, physical distancing and hand washing as “three simple steps” to slow the spread.
Evely’s order notes the number of persons testing positive for COVID-19 continues to increase in Tennessee, the local region and Unicoi County and states that wearing a face covering, maintaining physical distance and washing hands can also reduce the likelihood that the local hospitals will near ICU capacity as well as “the need for more drastic and disruptive measures for the economy and job market.”
Finally the order notes that “after consultation with the Mayor and City Manager of The Town of Erwin, the Mayor of the Town of Unicoi and a number of local officials conducting government business in public buildings ... there is a consensus that the wearing of cloth or other face coverings should be encouraged and required in certain circumstances, and should take effect as soon as possible.”
In accordance with CDC guidelines, the order does not apply to children under age 12, people who have trouble breathing due to underlying health conditions, those who are incapacitated or unable to remove a face covering without assistance as well as people engaged in activities or in situations in which wearing a face covering would pose a safety or security risk.
The order also does not apply to voting sites or to houses of worship “unless required by that house of worship,” but does strongly encourage wearing a face covering in such locations.