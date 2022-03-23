The Unicoi County High School mock trial team is arguing its way to Nashville this weekend.
The team will compete in the Tennessee State High School Mock Trial Competition on Friday. The Unicoi County team competed and won against Kingsport's Dobyns-Bennett High School's mock trial team during the regional competition earlier this month.
“I’m expecting a lot of them at state, and this is a new experience for many of them. Some of them haven’t competed even regionally,” team coach Lois Shults-Davis said.
As part of the mock trial team, students get to practice their critical thinking and public speaking skills as they work to build successful prosecution and defense cases for a legal scenario. The scenarios are written by real lawyers across the state.
“They have a basic problem to work on,” Shults-Davis said. “This one happens to be a road rage case.”
Members of the team said they are nervous about competing at the state competition, but said despite the nerves, they are confident in their abilities.
“For this to be everybody’s first time in our roles and some people’s first time being witnesses, some people’s first time lawyers, it’s really great how we’re all committed to this and how we got this far,” team member Paola Ramirez said.
In addition to Ramirez, members of the Unicoi County team include Samuel Berry, Macy Miller, Riley Hatcher, Alexis Whaley, Leia Richardson, Katie Hensley, Luke Berry, Amelia Yarber and Kaylee McQueen. The team is coached by Shults-Davis, Joseph Shults, Thad Higgins and Chad Roller.