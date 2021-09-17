The football game was cancelled, but that didn’t stop Unicoi County High School from celebrating homecoming on Friday.
The Blue Devils kicked off the celebration with a homecoming parade down Main Street in Erwin at 7 p.m. Festivities continued at Gentry Stadium at 8 p.m. where the homecoming court was announced.
Jimena Rodriguez-Avila was named the 2021 UCHS homecoming queen. Savannah Sparks was named third runner-up, Betsabe Chavez second runner-up and Shelby Miller first runner-up. Olivia Rodgers was named Miss Congeniality.
The UCHS marching band and cheerleaders also gave performances at the stadium.