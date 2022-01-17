The Unicoi County Heritage Museum is hosting a book signing and meet-the-author event for a new book about a historic community.
Local author and historian Christy Smith’s new book, “Lost Cove, North Carolina: A Portrait of a Vanished Community, 1864-1957,” details the history of a once thriving settlement turned ghost town and hiking destination along the North Carolina and Tennessee border.
The book uses oral histories, as well as church documents, old newspaper articles and railroad documents to tell the story of the town from its settlement until its decline and abandonment almost 100 years later.
“The book is definitely a page turner,” Martha Erwin, curator of the Unicoi County Heritage Museum, said. “It is well-researched and compiled from numerous oral histories collected pertaining to the region of Lost Cove and its descendants’ rich heritage.”
The book signing and meet-the-author event will take place on Jan. 19 at Erwin Town Hall from 2-6 p.m.
Some of the proceeds from the books sold at the event will go toward funding for the Heritage Museum.
For more information about the book signing, call the museum at 423-743-9449.
