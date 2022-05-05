The Unicoi County Heritage Museum will open its doors to the public for the 40th time this Saturday.
The museum is housed in what was built to be the home of the superintendent of the national fish hatchery in Erwin and which was converted into a museum in 1982 after the home fell into disrepair. The Clinchfield Railroad Museum was later added to the grounds and will open for its 11th season on Saturday as well.
According to museum director Martha Erwin, the opening-day event will feature tours at both facilities which will showcase Unicoi County history. In the past, museum exhibits have included a Blue Ridge and Cash Pottery exhibit, a country store exhibit, a history and war exhibit and more.
The Clinchfield Railroad Museum houses artifacts relating to the Clinchfield Railroad and the county’s railroading history.
Both museums, at 529 Federal Hatchery Road in Erwin, will open to the public on Saturday at 1 p.m. The museum will be open daily from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. through October.
For more information about either museum, call (423) 743-9449 or (423) 743-8923.