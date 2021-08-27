Unicoi County Emergency Medical Services recently received the Mission: Lifeline EMS Silver Plus Achievement Award for their work to improve the quality of treatment for patients suffering from severe heart attacks.
The award is sponsored by the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program, which helps emergency medical services and hospitals develop systems of care for patients suffering from acute coronary syndrome.
“Unicoi County Emergency Medical Services is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to providing optimal care for heart attack patients,” said Adam Copas, the Unicoi County EMS executive director. “The Mission: Lifeline program puts proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis so patients have the best possible chance of survival.”
The award is granted to program participants who demonstrate a commitment to improving care for patients suffering from a heart attack. For Unicoi County EMS, that means recognizing that a patient is suffering from a heart attack, performing a 12-lead electrocardiogram, notifying the hospital and administering medication - all very quickly.
“EMTs and paramedics play a vital part in the system of care for those who have heart attacks,” said Tim Henry, the chair of the Mission: Lifeline Acute Coronary Syndrome Subcommittee. “Since they often are the first medical point of contact, they can save precious minutes of treatment time by activating the emergency response system that alerts hospitals to an incoming heart attack patient.”
Copas said Unicoi County EMS uses quality assurance and quality improvement programs to make sure they are always meeting and improving the standards of care for the county.
“Unicoi County EMS has been monitoring and tracking our patient care since our first day of operation just over a year ago and will continue to do so each day,” said Copas. “(This) ensures the citizens of our county and those in the region receive the most up to date and advanced standard of care they deserve.”