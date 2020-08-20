ERWIN — The Joint Economic Development Board of Unicoi County voted Thursday to renew its option to purchase a 20-acre tract of vacant property on Dry Creek Road previously identified as one of the most prime industrial development sites in the county.
The vote ran contrary to JEDB Executive Director Tyler Engle’s recommendation that the board allow the option to expire. Engle told the board members, “Today, we think the property would probably develop best as residential.”
Board Chairman Lee Brown said, while the owner is willing to renew the option, “we are not prepared today to do that.”
While the property was included in an 2017 assessment of the most promising sites in the county for industrial development, its need for railroad crossing improvements and access to a wastewater system are viewed as a marketing deterrence,
“We’re just looking for guidance,” Brown said. “We have one site and an option on another and that’s all we have for industrial (development).”
Board member Paul Farnor noted the board faced the same situation with a large industrial tract in Unicoi now occupied by a manufacturer. “We had that property tied up for eight years,” he said.
Farnor made the motion to renew the option saying, “We can’t sell from an empty wagon.”
Board member Dan Buchanan seconded the motion and renewal was approved by a voice vote with no one speaking in opposition.
In other business, Engle reviewed a list of more than 40 objectives set out in the county’s new strategic plan for development, including several that he said could be folded together into larger areas of focus.
On the suggestion of Janet Ayers, with the Ayers Family Foundation which works with Unicoi County Schools to prepare the students for secondary education and employment, Engle agreed to further categorize and tighten the focus areas. The board will then create volunteer committees to turn the objectives into “actionable items.”
Thursday’s meeting concluded with an update on the implementation of a remote work-ready employment program being piloted in Unicoi County by the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Engle said six county residents have registered so far and numerous others have inquired about the online program that matches members’ work skills with verified online jobs and assists them through the application process.
He said the first program access codes were released on Monday and expressed confidence that all of the 50 memberships allotted to Unicoi County will be filled quickly.
Those who become employed through the program will work from their homes. Brown previously described the program as the equivalent of a company bringing 50 new jobs to the county.