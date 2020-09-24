ERWIN — Unicoi County’s Joint Economic Development Board is refining its strategic plan to better identify its key focus areas.
In a follow up to the board’s August review of more than 40 goals included in a broad strategic development plan for the county completed last year, JEDB Executive Director Tyler Engle on Thursday presented an outline for “right-sizing” the plan into categories with actionable goals set out within each category.
From there, Engle said, a committee will be appointed to focus on each goal and to provide regular updates on their progress.
As an example, he began with an “improvement of communication infrastructure” category that included goals to expand fiber broadband and cellular phone service to all of Unicoi County.
Board Chairman Lee Brown, who serves as general manager of Erwin Utilities, provided the update, saying the utility expects to complete its fiber expansion to its entire electric service area by early 2021, including the remote Limestone Cove community.
While he could not speak for French Broad Electric, which serves Unicoi’s Flag Pond community on the mountainous southern end of the county, Brown said it is his understanding that French Broad is pursuing the same course of expansion and is working along the same approximate timeline.
Engle said the completion of countywide fiber service will be a remarkable selling point for a community of the size and the topography of Unicoi County.
Countywide cellular service will be a more difficult goal to accomplish, Engle said, particularly for Limestone Cove, but noted “ideas and solutions” are what the board’s new strategic plan focus areas are all about.
Other focus categories included housing, with subdivision development as a specific goal; countywide zoning laws with building code enforcement; industrial and commercial recruitment; and recreation and tourism development.
Brown asked the board members to review the outline and to give the full board their input before the plan is launched. “We want to make sure we don’t leave anything out,” he said.
In other business, Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership CEO Mitch Miller updated the board on an even larger regional partnership coming down the pike.
Miller said NETRep’s role in the new “hub organization” involving the Sullivan Network Partnership will be more fully developed in October.