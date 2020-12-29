ERWIN — A Unicoi County Sheriff’s deputy was injured and a Johnson City man was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday following an early morning chase.
According to Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley, the chase began shortly after midnight as deputies attempted to stop a suspected drunken driver.
Hensley shared the details of the chase in a social media post in which he thanked God the incident did not result in more serious injuries.
According to the sheriff, the driver, 22-year-old Jonathan Bulla, fled from theofficers in what was later discovered to be a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Johnson City.
The deputies pursued the vehicle to the end of Martin’s Creek Road where Deputy Anthony Buckner attempted to exit his vehicle but was injured when the car rammed his police cruiser, pinning the officer’s leg between the door and the frame of the police car.
The driver then fled again with the deputies in pursuit back down Martins Creek and into downtown Erwin where the chase continued along Love and Elm streets before it finally crossed Main Avenue into the Erwin Post Office parking lot, and jumped an embankment before coming to a stop in the parking lot of the Erwin Police Department.
Erwin Police Officer Josh Ollis captured and arrested Bulla after a short foot chase. Buckner was checked by Emergency Medical Response personnel and then drove himself to a hospital where it was determined his leg was badly bruised but not broken.
Hensley commended officers from both departments for Bulla’s apprehension and added, “I want to thank God for watching over the officers. It could have been a lot worse.”
Bulla was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of stolen vehicle, DUI, evading arrest, reckless driving and multiple traffic offenses.
He was also served with multiple outstanding warrants out of Carter and Washington counties that increased his bond to $55,000.