One Unicoi County Sheriff's Department cruiser is totaled and another one is damaged after two separate snow-related accidents Monday morning.
Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley said a deputy was attempting to enter the on-ramp to I-26 near Canah Chapel when he lost control of the car due to the ice and snow on the roadway and hit the concrete wall. Hensley said that deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the cruiser he was driving was totaled.
Another deputy was driving on Highway 81 when a vehicle lost control because of the icy road conditions. Hensley said the deputy veered off the road to avoid a head-on collision. There were no injuries, and the deputy’s cruiser only sustained minor damage.
Hensley said the road conditions in the county were dangerous, and while the Unicoi County Highway Department and the Tennessee Department of Transportation were currently working to improve road conditions, anyone who does not have to travel should stay home.
“The roads are ice under the snow and that makes it that much more treacherous,” said Hensley. “If you don’t need to be out, stay home until it warms up. Give the Department of Transportation and the road crews time to get these roads in a little bit better shape.”