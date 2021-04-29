The Unicoi County Commission’s Budget and Finance Committee met Thursday to review budget requests from officeholders.
Included in those was the new veterans services position, which the committee pushed discussion on to a later date. The full commission voted to offer the veterans services officer position to Charles Amerson during their March 22 meeting.
“Mr. Amerson has taken the 40 hours of computer training,” said Unicoi County Mayor Garland Evely. “He went to Nashville last week and, came in Monday, he passed and is now a certified veterans service officer.”
The budget request was based on 20 hours a week of in-office time for local veterans at $16 an hour for the officer; however, Evely believes those numbers will change.
“Our biggest issue right now is I have no place to put him,” Evely said.
Evely said he is currently searching for a suitable location for Amerson’s office. If one cannot be found, rent for a space may need to be factored into the budget. Evely is also speaking with the town boards to help secure funding for the office.
“The town of Unicoi participated $500 last year,” said Evely. “If they choose to participate, we may end up having to move some of this money around and we may have to rent him a space.”
Also mentioned, but pushed to a later meeting, was the budget for 911 services.
“At this point in time, Travis (Chandler) said he would come tonight and present it, but I told him it was probably best to put it in the commission’s hands, and we could see if the two towns are good with the estimate as far as the budget goes and then we would proceed to bring it back to the commission,” Evely said.
Also discussed during the meeting were the budget requests of the Circuit Court clerk, Chancery Court, Juvenile Court, County Commission, mayor’s office, planning, industrial development and other general administration.
The next Budget and Finance Committee meeting will be held on May 13 at 5 p.m. in the Unicoi County Courthouse.