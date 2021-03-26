The Unicoi County Commission’s Budget and Finance Committee heard presentations from officeholders concerning their budgetary needs on Thursday.
Jimmy Erwin, the Unicoi County Emer-gency Management Agency director, presented the EMA’s budget request, which includes an increase in the budgetto enter into an agreement with the communication company Tango Tango.
“We tried them out for 90 days, and it works really good as a backup system to our radios, handhelds,” said Erwin. “Anywhere you get cell service ... you can talk on our frequency. If you’re in Nashville and you want to talk on our frequency, you can.”
Erwin also asked for a budget increase for maintenance and repair of vehicles, travel, gasoline and law enforcement supplies, among other things.office supplies and communication equipment. Erwin also asked for $5,000 to establish an emergency fund, which would roll over if not used until a $15,000 reserve is built.
“A lot of other counties have a lot more money than that,” said Erwin.
“They have up to a $100,000 in a fund like that.”
Erwin also mentioned the EMA Command Unit is in need of repairs, the biggest of which is new transmission. He did not ask for a budget increase for the repairs but informed the committee it would need to be considered in the near future.
Unicoi County Sherriff Mike Hensley alsopresented the Sherriff’s office budget request, one of which was two new process servers to assist with the backlog of subpoenas and civil papers that need to be served.
“The courts are getting ready to open back up, and there’s no question we’re going to get an overload of papers that we’re going to have to serve from previous cases,” said Hensley.
Alongside two additional process servers, Hensley also asked for two additional corrections officers to assist in transporting patients to mental health facilities, more funding for lifesaver transmitter bracelets for citizens with autism and Alzheimer’s disease, an account for department email addresses, towing charges, honor guard uniforms, repairs to the jail, new mattresses for the jail and annex and the replacement of three patrol cars – two of which have over 160,000 miles, and one of which was totaled in an accident.
The committee also heard a proposal from Southern Health Partners, Inc. forto put into place an inmate medical services program at the Unicoi County jail facilities. SHP provided the county with two staffing options — 12 hours a day, seven days a week option, or aneight hours a day, five days a week option.
SHP nurses would prepare medication and handle sick calls at the jail, and also offers a bill scrubbing for an additional fee, and a cost pool limitation option that Unicoi County could draw from to pay for services.
“I’m saying on my part, as the sheriff, I’m 100% to get a medical provider,” said Hensley.
The next Budget and Finance Committee meeting will take place on April 15 at 5 p.m. at the Unicoi County courthouse.