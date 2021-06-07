The Unicoi County Commission’s Budget and Finance Committee heard three more budget presentations during its meeting Monday.
Unicoi County Director of Schools John English presented a requested budget of $22,742,520, which includes funding for items such as personnel expenditures, utilities, textbooks and custodial supplies.
English also listed some of the items that the school system is considering funding with the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which was established as part of the Education Stabilization Fund in the CARES Act. English said they hope to spend some of the funding on new equipment for career and technical education classrooms, improvements to school facilities and additional personnel to help address learning loss and student needs, such as tutors and counselors.
“There are students that we have not seen in a year and a half, and some of our more at-risk families and students, so we do feel like when we get those students back there’s going to be some extra needs that go beyond academic needs,” said English.
Also as part of the school system’s budget, English said all system employees will be given a 2% raise.
“The last couple of years we’ve not been able to do the raise, we’ve just done one-time bonuses and we stayed away from the raise because of the reoccurring costs and just kind of not being sure where things were going to go, but we felt like this year because of some of the extra monies that we’ve got, we could make this happen for our employees,” said English.
The committee also heard from Unicoi County Search and Rescue during the meeting, which requested $47,000 from the committee.
Andrew Harris, a volunteer with UCSR, said $10,000 of that would go toward general operating funds, while the remaining $37,000 of the requested funds would go toward purchasing a new truck. The organization currently has two 2002 model vehicles that Harris said need replacement.
“Before this meeting I was down there trying to start this thing and it took three tries,” said Harris. “So, they’re both on life support right now. I would not trust going anywhere outside Erwin to be able to pick up a patient and transport them in that vehicle. It’s just not safe.”
The committee also heard from the Highway Department, which requested the same budget amount as it was given in the current fiscal year.
The next Budget and Finance Committee meeting will be June 10 at 5 p.m. at the Unicoi County Courthouse. The first reading of the budget by the full commission will be June 28 at 6 p.m.