ERWIN — The Unicoi County Commission’s Budget and Finance Committee heard presentations from three more organizations on Thursday as it prepares the budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, including the Unicoi County Public Library.
“Every community deserves a public library, and we are the only library serving this entire county and some folks along the North Carolina border,” Library Director Selena Harmon said. “They truly are democratic institutions. There is something there for everyone.”
The facility is considered a level three library, which means it serves between 10,000 and 24,999 people. There are 55 level three libraries in Tennessee, and out of those, the Unicoi County Public Library is the third-lowest funded as it currently receives $52,500 combined from municipal bodies.
Also making presentations to the committee were Adam Copas with the Unicoi County Emergency Medical Services and Carol Tilson with the Monroe Foundation.
Copas requested $174,100, which is the same amount EMS asked for in the last budget.
The Monroe Foundation asked the committee for $3,000, which would match the amount the foundation receives from the town of Erwin. The Monroe Foundation provides scholarships to Unicoi County High School graduates who plan to attend college to enter a healthcare-related career field.
The foundation also financially helps Unicoi County High School students complete their certified nursing assistant training as well as those students enrolled in emergency response classes with national registry examination fees.
In other business, the Budget and Finance Committee voted to recommend that the Unicoi County Commission not to change the amount of its employer health contributions.
The Budget and Finance Committee will meet again on April 29 at 5 p.m., while the full commission will meet on April 26 at 6 p.m.