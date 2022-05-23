The Unicoi County Commission voted to approve a temporary construction easement between the county and the town of Erwin to fix some drainage issues at the Gathering Place.
The town of Erwin will pay for the cost of the repairs.
“The town of Erwin is working on the drainage for that site and they’re paying for it,” said Commissioner Loren Thomas.
The motion to approve the easement was made by Commissioner John Mosley and seconded by Commissioner Brian Delp. The easement was approved unanimously with Commissioner Jason Harris absent.
Also during the meeting, the commission voted to pay deferred compensation down to 50% of the maximum allowed per policy for courthouse employees.
“This just brings us into compliance with current policy,” said Thomas.
The cost to bring the county into compliance with the policy will be $7,756.
“That is just the courthouse to get us in compliance,” said Unicoi County Finance Director Karen Bailey. “There is no one in the sheriff’s department that is over, but they did ask us to look at that again. We’ll look at it during the budget and see what you want to do with it.”
The motion to pay the deferred compensation down to 50% was made by Commissioner Matthew Rice and seconded by Mosley. The motion passed unanimously with Harris absent.
The compensation will be paid using funding the county received from the American Rescue Act Plan.
The next Unicoi County Commission meeting will take place June 27 at 6 p.m. at the Unicoi County Courthouse.