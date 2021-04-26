The Unicoi County Commission voted on Monday night to approve an agreement for Southern Health Partners Inc. to provide health care services for Unicoi County inmates.
The agreement is for a year, though the company may be able to get started as quickly as June.
“If we are able to go ahead and execute the agreement before the end of the month, they may be able to start as soon as June 1st, which would actually make it for 13 months unless we opt out,” said Unicoi County Mayor Garland Evely.
Commissioner John Mosley amended his motion to approve into a motion to approve and use Cares Act Funding to fund the extra month on the agreement.
Alongside providing medical services to the Unicoi County jail facilities, Southern Health Providers would also offer the county bill scrubbing and the opportunity to build a cost pool that the county could draw from to pay for services. Any unused money in the cost pool could be rolled over to the next year or refunded to the county.
“Anytime you want to know how much is in there, where everything’s going, we have reports that we can print for anybody that needs it to show you exactly down to the penny where every bit of the money is going,” said Regina Raulston, the Tennessee marketing representative for SHP.
The commission voted to accept the agreement with seven in favor and two absent.
The Unicoi County Commission will meet again on May 24 in the Unicoi County Courthouse.