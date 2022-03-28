The Unicoi County Commission voted to receive grant funding from the state that would give volunteer firefighters a stipend for completing training courses during their meeting Monday.
“The grant funds will come into the county and be paid out to the fire departments who take the training and turn it into the state,” said Unicoi County Mayor Garland Evely. “The state will send the funds here and we’ll have to pay the ones who took the training.”
County volunteer fire departments can apply for the Volunteer Educational Incentive Program stipend. The county will receive the grant funding and give it to those firefighters who qualify. Currently there are 14 firefighters in Unicoi County who are set to receive the training stipend.
Also during the meeting, the commission voted to limit access on Temple Hill Road for the Tri-Cities Road Club’s Temple Hill Time Trial bicycle race.
“Last year we brought 338 riders in here from 25 states, and we didn’t run a survey last year, but the previous year, they run it every two years, but the previous year I think about 15% of the people said they had come back for vacation,” said race director Reneau Dubberly. “So we get to introduce this beautiful area to people all over the country.”
The race will take place on June 4.
The next Unicoi County Commission meeting will take place on April 25 at 6 p.m. at the Unicoi County Courthouse.