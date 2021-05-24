ERWIN — The Unicoi County Commission voted on Monday to approve the use of CARES Act funding to fund a portion of a pay raise approved for the Sheriff’s Department back in September.
“CARES Act funds have to be spent by the end of the current budget year,” said Unicoi County Mayor Garland Evely. “We had these funds that are uncommitted, so we felt like it would be in the best interest to go ahead and use up the CARES Act funds.”
The total amount of the pay raise, which made all Sheriff’s Department employees fulltime and brought pay up to $12 an hour, is $105,638.68.
The commission approved the remaining $30,466.83 in CARES Act funding to go toward that amount.
“We had already approved for that amount to come out of the general fund, but since we had these funds left, we wanted to go ahead and use the CARES Act funds for a portion of that, and the rest comes out of the general fund,” said Evely.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the commission voted to approve a resolution to establish a Redistricting Committee.
Commissioners Stephen Hendrix, Matthew Rice and Jamie Harris will serve on the committee alongside Evely, Sarah Fain, the administrator of elections in Unicoi County, and Teresa Kinsler, an assessor with the Unicoi County Assessor of Property Office.
“My understanding from the estimated numbers that I’ve seen is there’s less than a 200-person difference in the last one that was done and this one,” said Evely.
The Unicoi County Commission will meet again on June 28 at 6 p.m. in the Unicoi County Courthouse.