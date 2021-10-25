The Unicoi County Commission voted to pay half of the cost of replacing the roof on the Clinchfield Senior Center.
The roof of the center, which is 22 years old, is currently leaking and causing damage inside the center.
“They have a leaking roof that’s caused a lot of damage and is leaking in multiple parts of the roof,” Unicoi County Mayor Garland Evely said.
The commission voted to pay a total of $16,000 toward the cost of the roof replacement out of state grant funding. The total cost of the roof replacement will be $32,000. Only half of the cost was approved in the hopes that the town of Erwin would fund the other half.
Commissioner John Mosley made the motion to cover half of the costs and said if the town of Erwin did not agree to pay the other half, the commission would have a special called meeting to consider paying the rest. Commissioner Stephen Hendrix seconded the motion.
“Either way, you’re going to get a new roof,” said Commissioner Loren Thomas.
Also during the meeting, Evely announced that he would not run for re-election for the position of county mayor.
“It’s probably been the hardest decision that I’ve made in my working career, but I’ve decided I’m not going to run for re-election,” said Evely.
Evely said he hoped that by letting the commission know ahead of time, it would encourage other qualified individuals to run.
“You’ve done an excellent job for us,” said Thomas.
The next commission meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Nov. 29 at the Unicoi County Courthouse.FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP.