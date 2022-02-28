An item on the Unicoi County Commission’s Monday night meeting agenda was tabled following confusion between the commission and the old Unicoi County Memorial Hospital Control Board.
The agenda item was for the Unicoi County Commission to approve paying the retainer fee to regain ownership of the old Unicoi County Memorial Hospital location. Currently, the building is being leased by the UCMH Control Board to Christian Care Centers. Christian Care Centers subleases a part of the property to Unicoi County Emergency Medical Services, though the county can reclaim the property if they have a need for it.
The sublease costs Unicoi County EMS roughly $15,000 in rent but is responsible for most of the maintenance inside the building and Adam Copas, the Unicoi County EMS director, said the service is going to have to replace two HVAC systems within the building.
“From an EMS leader standpoint, it makes absolutely no sense for me to commit what’s going to be nearly $20,000 to a project on a piece of property that EMS or the county doesn’t own,” said Copas. “It’s not fiscally responsible for us to do whatsoever, so there needs to be an avenue where either EMS takes ownership of the building or the county takes ownership of it and we lease it from them.”
Commissioner Marie Rice, who is also on the UCMH Control Board, said the board felt that Unicoi County EMS should negotiate their lease with Christian Care rather than have the county take back the building.
“In the meeting today, the board felt like we have a lease agreement with Christian Care, and they felt like you all need to negotiate with Christian Care, because we would not want to lose Christian Care as a nursing home in Unicoi County,” said Rice.
The item was tabled to allow the commission time to communicate with UCMH board members. “If we don’t hear something back, get something resolved in the next month, then we’ll bring this back up,” said Commissioner Loren Thomas.
“The county has a right to take it back.”
