The Unicoi County Commission selected Cody Scott as a replacement for commissioner Todd Wilcox during its meeting Monday.
Wilcox resigned from the commission in November, citing a promotion at work that made him unable to attend the monthly meetings.
Scott, who has been a lifelong resident of Unicoi County, is employed on Scott’s Strawberry and Tomato Farm in Unicoi, where he oversees distribution.
“I believe that’s where my experience in helping run a business comes in, to be able to look at the money available and be able to put it to use in places that need it the most, the places that will most benefit this county and the people of this county,” said Scott.
The commission took nominations from the audience, which then had to be followed up with a nomination from a current commissioner. Scott, Bryan Merritt, Bridget Peters, Troy Kearney and Adam Howard all received nominations from the commission.
Following nominations, the commission elected to vote by roll call with each commissioner voting for their chosen candidate when their name was called. A candidate must have received five votes in order to win.
During the first round of voting, Peters received two votes from commissioners Marie Rice and Jason Harris. Scott received two votes from commissioners Loren Thomas and Matthew Rice, and Merritt received three votes from commissioners Jamie Harris, Brian Delp and John Mosely. Commissioner Stephen Hendrix was absent.
During the second round of voting, commissioner Jamie Harris changed his vote to Scott, giving Scott three votes, Merritt two and Peters two.
“I really appreciated that Bridget had the experience, but in order to move things along I’m going to vote for Cody Scott,” said Marie Rice during the third round of voting.
Jason Harris and Jamie Harris also changed their votes to Bryan Merritt, leaving Merritt with four votes and Scott with three.
Both candidates were invited to address the commission about why they wanted to fill the empty seat.
“I believe if you have the ability to serve your community that you should do that,” said Scott. “That was instilled in me from the time I was a young man by both my grandfather, who served on the county commission and my father who has served and continues to serve on the Board of Education.”
During the fifth and final round of voting, Scott received all seven votes from commissioners.
The next Unicoi County Commission meeting will take place Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. in the Unicoi County Courthouse.