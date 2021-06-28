The full Unicoi County Commission reviewed the operating budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year for the first time Monday.
“I’d like to say that this has been the easiest budget I think since I’ve been on the commission,” said Commissioner Marie Rice. “Between the $336,000 CARES Funds and the Governor’s Grant of $799,000 and $3.6 million approximately coming in from the federal government, it’s really been able to help us fund ... items that we normally wouldn’t have been able to afford.”
Rice went on to explain that she felt some included raises for county employees were unfair.
“I do think it’s a good budget, I just don’t agree with some of the officeholders who were allowed to give raises,” said Rice. “Five county employees got raises over and above the step raise plan and the longevity bonuses in this budget and those raises range from $2 an hour to 27 cents an hour, and I just feel like it’s not fair to the other county employees and the officeholders who had agreed originally to follow the step raise plan.”
The budget passed the first reading 8-1 with Rice casting the dissenting vote.
Also during the meeting, Sherriff Mike Hensley recognized several officers for their lifesaving actions during a June 3 motorcycle accident.
“I don’t know how many of y’all have been around a crash scene, but when you’ve got family and you’ve got one deceased, it’s a bad, bad scene, but these guys worked tirelessly switching back and forth doing CPR for a long time before EMS, the ambulance, was able to get there,” said Hensley.
According to Hensley, officers were able to reestablish vital signs on the crash victim until he was able to be transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The Unicoi County Commission will meet in a special called meeting July 12 at 6 p.m. in the Unicoi County Courthouse for the second reading of the budget.