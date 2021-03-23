The Unicoi County Commission voted unanimously Monday night to offer the veterans service officer position to Charles Amerson.
“He’s got excellent credentials as far as education goes,” said Unicoi County Mayor Garland Evely. “I look forward to getting the gentleman started.”
Veterans service officers assist in educating veterans and their dependents on what benefits are available to them at the federal, state and local level, as well as assist in helping veterans file claims to receive those benefits.
“There’s lots of veterans who do not know how to file a claim and get it approved and get their disability payments coming,” said Thomas Reeves, a retired U.S. army colonel and current health and life insurance agent. Reeves addressed the board to recommend Amerson for the position.
Amerson himself is a retired veteran, and approached Reeves about the position a few months ago. After meeting several times with Reeves and Evely, both felt he was a good candidate for what many have said is not an easy job.
“We had a couple of candidates that actually started the training and then decided it was just gonna be too much,” said Evely.
Filling the veterans service officer position is one step Evely says he and the commission are taking to improve veteran care in Unicoi County.
“When I took over two and half years ago, I really felt like we were really deficient in that area of taking care of our veterans,” said Evely. “So the commission allowed me to set up the budget and now we’re moving forward getting somebody in that position.”