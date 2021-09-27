The Unicoi County Commission voted to grant an exclusive franchise for ground ambulance services to Unicoi County Emergency Medical Services during its meeting Monday.
The exclusive franchise would make Unicoi County EMS the sole ambulance service provider in the county. A motion to accept the franchise was made by commissioner Stephen Hendrix and seconded by Matthew Rice, and the motion was approved unanimously by the commission.
“If we have the franchise, any other company would have to get the County Commission’s approval as well as EMS approval,” said Unicoi County Mayor Garland Evely. “So if another ambulance service came in, that could reduce their revenue and therefore cause us a financial burden taking revenue from the existing operation.”
Also during the meeting, the commission voted 5 to 4 to declare a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe as surplus property and to donate it to the town of Unicoi Police Department. Evely said the reason for the donation was that the vehicle was in need of too many repairs.
“It’s a used K-9 unit,” said Jimmy Erwin, Unicoi County’s Emergency Management Agency director. “The retail value, if sold right now, you’d probably get around $1,500 out of it. It’s in pretty rough shape.”
Commissioner Marie Rice pointed out that the commission was not aware of how many miles were on the vehicle or what the value of the vehicle would be if marked as surplus and sold.
“It’s a nice gesture, but I just hate to take away from our taxpayers,” said Rice.
The motion to donate the Chevrolet Tahoe was made by John Mosley and seconded by Brian Delp. Commissioners Jamie Harris, Todd Wilcox and Stephen Hendrix also voted to donate the vehicle.
During the meeting, Loren Thomas was re-elected as commission chairman and Jamie Harris was re-elected as vice-chairman. Darren Shelton, Marie Rice, Jimmy Erwin, Matthew Rice and Brian Delp were appointed to serve on the Unicoi County Ethics Committee. A redistricting committee was also established, though Evely said it would not affect any current county commission or school board member’s district.
The next Unicoi County Commission meeting will be Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Unicoi County Courthouse.