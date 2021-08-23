The Unicoi County Commission voted Monday to approve a geostationary satellite communication study on a site on Buffalo Mountain.
The study was recommended by the county’s public safety committee. The county will pay $1,894 through American Rescue Plan Act funding for the study, while $2,500 of the cost of the study will be paid by the Firefighters Association.
Also during the meeting, commissioners approved $14,409.86 in matching funds for a $72,000 Library Services and Technology Act and American Rescue Plan Act grant.
“We have the opportunity to do something really unique and really substantial for our public library,” said Unicoi County Mayor Garland Evely.
If the grant is received, Selena Harmon, the Unicoi County Public Library director, said she plans to replace the library’s 11 computers, purchase five laptops for the Homeschool Headquarters program, replace the library’s wireless routers, and make purchases of movie screening equipment, a receipt printer, debit card reader and portable scanners for taking inventory. Harmon said she would also use the funding to update the library’s website. Up to 10% of the grant can also be used for indirect expenses such as staff salaries and utility bills.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us, and not much good has come out of COVID, but this is one thing that they are doing for us that is very helpful,” said Harmon.
The matching funds will come out of the county’s governor’s grant funds.
The Unicoi County Commission also recognized the 11- to 12-year-old state championship Little League softball team during the meeting.
“We certainly appreciated all the hard work that you ladies have done and the way you’ve represented our county,” said Evely.
The next Unicoi County Commission meeting will be Sept. 27 at 6 p.m., at the Unicoi County Courthouse.