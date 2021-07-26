ERWIN — The Unicoi County Commission voted to accept a settlement on opioid litigation negotiated by 1st Judicial District Attorney General Ken Baldwin with Purdue Pharma.
The proposed amount Unicoi County would receive from the settlement is just under $1.1 million. The amount would be divided between the county, the town of Erwin and the town of Unicoi.
“The method that has been suggested has been based on population like we’ve done on other things,” Unicoi County Mayor Garland Evely said. “I don’t know if that’s going to be a firm thing in doing so or if it has to be done that way, but we have the town of Unicoi that hasn’t had a police department for very many years, and then of course the town of Erwin has been around for a long time.”
Also during the meeting, commissioners approved an emergency purchase of $16,019 for a heating and air 7.5-ton gas package unit for the Unicoi County Jail Annex, as well as a $9,591 purchase of sleeping bags and mattresses out of the county’s Governor’s Grant funds.
A $123,000 purchase of three vehicles for the Sheriff’s Department was also approved, though funding for the purchase is set to be determined at a later time. Commissioners hope to use either American Rescue Act funding or funding from the Purdue Pharma settlement but must wait for clarification on whether the purchase qualifies as an expense that can be funded with that money.
“We will have clarification on American Rescue in September, first of September, so we might be able to use that,” Evely said. “Or if we get Purdue Pharma funds, ideally, if that has to be used for law enforcement that would be an ideal situation.”
The next commission meeting will be Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Unicoi County Courthouse.