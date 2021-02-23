Unicoi County commissioners voted on Monday to commit up to $50,000 of governor’s grant funds to match the funding of a potential grant to build a new trail system in Erwin.
The matched funding, which was approved by the commissioners five to three with one absent, will help the Joint Economic Development Board of Unicoi County secure a grant to build the O’Brien Watershed Trails.
The approved matched funding is subject to the town of Erwin approving funding in the same amount.
The O’Brien Watershed Trails is planned to be a 10-mile system of multi-modal trails located on 116 acres of land in Erwin.
Joint Economic Development Board of Unicoi County Chairman Lee Brown said they applied for the Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization grant through the Appalachian Regional Commission last year, but got denied because they did not have matching funding from the county or town.
“The ARC came back and said ‘You’ve got a really good project, but you don’t have any money,’” said Brown. “You know, they didn’t say it in these words, but in my words, ‘We’re not gonna invest in your community unless you put some money in. You put some money in, we’ll put some more.’”
The POWER grant awards amounts between $400,000 and $1.5 million. The ARC has designated Unicoi County as at-risk and funds 70% of the cost of selected projects and requires only a 30% local funding match.
The ARC POWER grant provides federal resources to communities affected by the decline of the coal industry. The grant attempts to support efforts to create jobs and attract new sources of investment.
“A paycheck is not always what’s going to get people here,” said Brown. “They’re looking for a quality of life and an experience beyond what we’ve looked for in our lifetime. It’s a different world. Plus we’ve got to have something here for our kids that want to stay here and make their living.”
Brown said the board is also seeking two other grants. One, the Healthy Built Environments grant which is sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Health, supports the construction of environments that promote healthy living. The grant awards up to $85,000 and requires no local match. The other is the Recreational Trails Program Grant, which is sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, and provides state funding for trail development. The grant awards up to $200,000 and requires a 20% local match.
The proposed trail plan can be found on the Friends of the O’Brien Watershed Trails Facebook page. The ARC POWER grant deadline is April 16.