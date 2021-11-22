The Unicoi County Commission accepted the resignation of 3rd district county commissioner Todd Wilcox during its meeting Monday.
In a letter, Wilcox said the reason for the resignation was his acceptance of a promotional opportunity at his job that would not allow him to attend the regularly scheduled commission meetings. Wilcox had served as a commissioner for five years.
“I’d just like to say we appreciate Todd Wilcox and all he did during his five years here,” said Commissioner Loren Thomas.
The commission also voted to push discussion and approval of a replacement for Wilcox to the commission’s regularly scheduled January meeting because the December meeting will take place earlier in the month.
“It might give people more time to consider it,” said Commissioner John Mosely.
Also during the meeting, the commission voted unanimously to approve the recommendation of the building and grounds committee and records committee to purchase the previous First Tennessee Bank building to store records.
The purchase price of the bank building will be $240,000 and the funding will come from record-retention funds.
“It’s a unique facility from the standpoint that it has four vaults — two upstairs and two downstairs,” said Unicoi County Mayor Garland Evely. “So the upstairs vaults can be used for records that have to be secured in a vault.”
The next Unicoi County Commission meeting will be held Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. in the Unicoi County Courthouse.FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP.