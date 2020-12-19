ERWIN — In Unicoi County’s sizable Facebook community, Laura Elliott is a rock star.
As administrator of the chat groups The Erwin Buzz, UC FRST and, most recently, Unicoi County Christmas, Elliott has proven a master of communication and bringing people together for greater good.
The Buzz
One of more than a half-dozen Erwin-based Facebook groups whose combined membership rival the county’s population, Elliott keeps The Erwin Buzz group on task.
They are there to help people stay up-to-date and their rules are straightforward — no politics, no disrespect and since the arrival of the novel coronavirus and the vast and bewildering arguments that came with it, no posts about masks or COVID-19 except for local officials’ announcements.
What the group offers are genial discussion threads, a prominent space for promoting local businesses and, perhaps most importantly, a place to request and receive help with everyday questions and needs.
It was the helpful aspect of the group’s well-meaning communication that earlier this year took Elliott and her Erwinite friends to a higher platform off the screen, where points of agreement in what shaped up to be a very bad year did them all quite a lot of good.
UC FRST
Elliot said It was during this summer’s civil justice protests that she saw a picture of a first responder with a look on his face that told her something should and could be done to reinforce the high esteem she and a lot of people she knew had for him and his fellows.
In a matter of weeks she had her new UC FRST (Unicoi County first responder) group up on Facebook and an appreciation picnic cooking that wound up feeding every police officer, firefighter, EMT, paramedic, search and rescue team member and first response support person in the county. And to this day, the group continues to provide a base of community support for them and their agencies.
And then came Christmas
It was in early November that Elliott began thinking about Christmas and the many people who in this year of particular hardship were without basic necessities, much less the means for gifts for their families.
Her Unicoi County Christmas Facebook group was launched Nov. 7, and as of Friday had located and matched nearly three dozen county families in need with people who were happy to help. Close to a dozen more families, including 17 children, had not yet been adopted, and Elliot’s plan is to keep the group active through Christmas Day.
How it Works
Unicoi County Christmas is a private Facebook group to help the Unicoi County families who need a helping hand connect with donors who can see and may or may not choose to cover their needs. There are no guarantees that any family or child will be adopted.
Her introduction to the group reads, “2020 has been a whirlwind for many. Hardships have fallen on a majority of the community. Hopefully, this group may help connect donors who want to assist others who need help this Christmas.”
Only members can see who’s in the group but all that’s required is a request to join. From there Elliott says she asks no questions.
Families are invited to share their needs, including their children’s shoe and clothing sizes, gender, age, and any special toy or need they wish for.
Elliot creates and posts their wish lists for the families to follow and respond directly to any inquiries that may pop up in their post comments.
Prospective donors comment on the wish list posts that catch their interest, communicate directly with the families and make their own arrangements for any Christmas wish they wish to cover.
Elliott follows along too, updates posts of families and children who are adopted and deletes the wish list after the items are gifted.
A message from Laura
In a Thursday update to the group, Elliot wrote, “Thanks to all those donors who have sponsored a wish list and have given families a better Christmas. God bless you all!
“We have 10 families totaling 17 children still available. If you wish to help one of these families, please comment on their list and they should get in contact with you. Thank you again for your generosity this Christmas.”
Elliott told the Johnson City Press the credit for the good the Facebook groups have done goes to her community. “Really ... I don’t do much,” she said. “It’s this bighearted community that makes things possible.”