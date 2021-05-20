The Unicoi County Commission’s Budget and Finance Committee added two additionalmeetings to its schedule during the group’s meeting on Thursday night.
The planned June 7 meeting was meant to be the final meeting of the committee, where the budget would have been completed and sent to the full commission for a first reading on June 14, and a second reading and final vote on June 28, which is just before the end of the current fiscal year on June 30.
However, with the two added meetings on June 10 and June 17, the earliest the budget could now be approved is July 12.
“This is an extraordinary year, and all things said with the state grant funds, with the federal stimulus funds, and not knowing exactly how we can allocate those that is the best for our citizens, we want to be smart with that and utilize as much of that as we can in our current budget,” said Unicoi County Mayor Garland Evely.
One of the reasons for the added meetings is to allow the committee to go through budget requests and make a list of items that can be funded through governor’s grant funding and American Rescue Plan Act funding instead of through tax dollars.
“I think we definitely need to have that list, and have the comparison, and probably, I don’t know whether we say approved, but agree, that those are items that could be taken off of the budget, and give them time to do that,” said commissioner Marie Rice.
The committee also reviewed budgetary requests from the trustee’s office, the election office, the Unicoi County Economic Development Board, Unicoi County EMS, UT Extension, Emergency Management Agency, the coroner’s office, Animal Control, the Health Department and the Unicoi County clerk’s office during Thursday’s session.
The next budget and finance committee meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 7 at 5 p.m. in the Unicoi County Courthouse.