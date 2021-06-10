ERWIN — The Unicoi County Commission’s Budget and Finance Committee met with Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley to get some answers regarding recent changes to the sheriff’s budget.
One of those changes was the elimination of two full-time and two part-time cook positions in the jail and jail annex. Currently, trusty inmates are preparing the food in both facilities. Hensley said by abolishing the positions, he would be able to take the salary budgeted for the full-time cooks and use it to fund two more correctional officer positions.
“My intentions, what I’d like to do, is to ask you all permission to hire two correctional officers using that money,” Hensley said. “I’m not asking for no more money. I would use those two positions to hire two correctional officers. By doing so, that can reduce some of the overtime money that we’ll have to spend.”
Hensley also asked for the budgeted salary of the two part-time cooks to be left in the budget and be used to give the two secretaries working for the sheriff’s department a pay raise. Several committee members pointed out that county office employees are already receiving a salary step increase.
“We worked a long time, years, trying to get a salary plan in place, and then once we finally got it in place, everybody agreed to it, now everybody’s starting to want to add a little here and add a little there and that was the purpose of us doing it was to keep everything in line and keep everybody equal,” Commissioner Loren Thomas said.
Hensley said that while he understood the position of the commissioners, he felt his department should be considered differently due to the danger and necessity of their jobs.
“With all due respect to every other entity, every other official, we are different,” Hensley said. “We have to operate differently. We have to operate 24/7, 365. And I have to be available and have people available for any type of emergency that might come up.”
The committee is scheduled to discuss Hensley’s budgetary requests, as well as finalize the budget on its final meeting on June 17. The budget will be presented to the full commission for a first reading on June 28.