The Unicoi County Commission’s Budget and Finance Committee met Thursday to continue reviewing budget requests, one of which was from the Sheriff’s Office.
“There’s some things that we can’t help, because you all know we’re living in different times than we did this time last year, year before last,” said Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley. “Things have changed dramatically in the law enforcement field.”
The committee voted to revisit Hensley’s request for $82,779 to fund two process server positions due to a backlog of process papers that were unable to be served due to COVID-19.
“From what I see and what I’ve been told, there is no way possible that my patrol officers that I have working today on patrol can serve, or will be able to serve, all the process papers that we’re gonna get flooded with,” said Hensley.
The committee also voted to cut Hensley’s request to add two correctional officer positions in order to assist with transport of patients to mental health facilities, and instead added $15,000 to the budget for overtime for currently employed correctional officers to transport those patients.
The committee voted to fund Hensley’s $2,000 request for tracking bracelets for patients with autism and Alzheimers, $5,000 request for honor guard uniforms, repairs to the jail facilities and the replacement of at least three patrol cars through a governor’s grant instead of allocating the funds through the budget.
The committee also reviewed the 911 office budget, the register of deeds office budget, preservation of records budget, board of equalization budget and the assessor budget. The next Budget and Finance Committee meeting is May 20 at 5 p.m. in the Unicoi County Courthouse.