Unicoi County Board of Education members considered the preliminary budget for their Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, or ESSER, 2.0 and 3.0 during their Thursday night meeting.
The funds, which were established as part of the CARES Act, are grants given to address the impact of COVID-19 on elementary and secondary schools. Unicoi County Schools received nearly $2.9 million from ESSER 2.0 and nearly $4.7 million from ESSER 3.0.
At least 20% of ESSER 3.0 funding must go to addressing learning loss.
“We’ve added interventionists to help with learning loss and work with the kids who have gaps and are falling behind,” Director of Schools John English said. “Capital projects, of course, we’re trying to get to the finish line on some of those things and these dollars and these monies are going to be very crucial to that.”
Also during the meeting, the board recognized Unicoi County School System retirees from 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.
“We’ve got two groups that we’re honoring this year which is a little bit different,” English said. “Every August we try to honor that year’s retirees, but certainly this time last year due to COVID, where we were, we decided to kick that to this year.”
Twenty-six former school system employees were recognized during the ceremony.
“Whatever your role was, you had a huge impact on kids,” English said. “And I don’t think there’s a better thing in this world you can do for a living than to serve kids.”
The next Unicoi County Board of Education meeting will be Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.