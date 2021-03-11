The Unicoi County Board of Education approved the 2022-23 school year calendar during its meeting on Thursday.
“We’ve been trying for the last six years to keep our school calendars two years out,” Director of Schools John English said.
The approved calendar is similar to those from previous years and includes 13 built-in snow days.
Alongside the school year calendar, the middle and high school spring sports schedule also was approved.
“It’s a very busy time with something going on almost every day from now until the end of the year,” English said. “But it’s exciting to get outside, and we of course wish all of our teams the best of luck on successful seasons.”
The board voted to approve the use of the Unicoi Elementary School field for the Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival, scheduled for May, and Freedom Fest, set for July.
“We have had discussions with the town of Unicoi on both of these events,” English said. “Of course, they’re a little bit away but close enough, so we’ve talked about the social distancing guidelines and COVID guidelines as it relates to these events.”
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for April 8.