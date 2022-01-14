Unicoi County Animal Shelter staff members are working to help one of their newest dogs learn to walk again.
Lt. Dan, named after a character from the movie “Forrest Gump,” is a 5-year-old retriever mix who was brought to the Unicoi County Animal Shelter after a resident found him dragging himself and a 7-pound chain down a local road.
“We were standing here and somebody pulled up and said they saw a dog dragging himself, like his legs and the chain, down the road and they grabbed him,” said Kevin King, the director of the Unicoi County Animal Shelter. “And then when I walked outside, that’s when I saw him lying there.”
After having Lt. Dan examined by a veterinarian, King discovered the dog is suffering from heartworm disease and at least three of his lumbar vertebrae are severely damaged, which prevents him from using his back legs. The lumbar damage happened after Lt. Dan was kept on the heavy chain for an extended period of time.
“He weighs 42 pounds and the chain is almost 8 pounds,” King said. “To put that into perspective, I weigh 200. I’d have to wear a 36-pound chain around my neck 24/7.”
They believe that at one point he lived a normal life as someone’s pet.
“He’s actually neutered and housebroken,” said King. “So, this person, and we don’t know who it is, either got him from somebody or they gave him away and this is what they did to him.”
King said Lt. Dan is not paralyzed despite his injuries, and King is currently putting him through physical therapy exercises to help him regain the use of his back legs. In addition to physical therapy, King is also doing aquatic therapy exercises with the dog.
While Lt. Dan was scared the first time he was put in the water, King said that the dog has enjoyed every session since.
“It’s a matter of trying to get the nerves to fire off and try to teach him to use those muscles again, and we’re up against the clock because once he starts heartworm treatment we can’t exercise him real hard,” said King. “So if we can’t teach him to walk before then he’ll never use his legs again.”
King said he is hopeful that Lt. Dan can regain use of his back legs, though King doesn’t think he’ll ever walk normally or be able to run again. And while helping Lt. Dan recover is the shelter’s main mission, the UCAS hopes his story will encourage others to reach out to their elected officials about anti-chaining laws.
“Right now it’s completely legal,” said King. “If we wanted to chain him up like that, we’re allowed to do it. We’ll toss some Gravy Train on the ground. (The law) just says food, water, shelter, care.”
In Tennessee, it is only illegal to tether or chain a dog outside when the owner knowingly does it in a way that will injure the dog. There are no laws at the state level that prevent dogs from being chained up outside for an extended period of time, but some municipalities, such as Johnson City, have passed ordinances against it.
“It’s going to have to be legislated out,” said King. “If it’s done locally, it’s going to have to be ordinances. If you can’t get it done at the state level, then everybody start asking mayors why they’re allowing this behavior.”
The cost of Lt. Dan’s medical care is currently covered through donations the shelter received after a social media fundraiser, but King said people can still help Lt. Dan and other animals in the shelter by donating old comforters, sheets and cat litter.
“We have all the initial stuff covered for Dan, but if he ends up needing any extra care there will be more fundraisers online,” said King. “But people are more than welcome to follow the story or call and ask how he is, because it’s a long, long process of getting him better.”
