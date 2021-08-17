ERWIN — The Unicoi County Animal Shelter had several bags of donations stolen just after 10 p.m. Monday.
The donations were left on the shelter’s back patio after hours, which Unicoi County Animal Shelter Director Kevin King said had been allowed because of their limited hours of operation.
“Where our hours are limited like most shelters, we have a sign on the door, because people will come to the front door and we have an area in the back near our patio, we’ve been telling people they can put their donations there,” King said.
He said there’s no way to know exactly what was stolen or how much, but said it was likely food, blankets and cat litter — all of which he said the shelter needs.
“She made like five different trips just grabbing handfuls of stuff,” King said.
King said he was checking the shelter’s cameras Tuesday morning after shelter staff discovered a dog that had been left sometime during the night. That’s when he discovered someone had stolen the donations.
“We could’ve been robbed for whoever knows how long,” King said.
He said because of the incident, the shelter will only accept donations during their operating hours, which he fears will impact donations from people who are unable to come during that time.
“From now on, people are going to have to bring it when we’re here, and that’s gonna make it to where we can’t get donations from other people, but I’m not gonna put the donations out there for whoever to come get,” King said.
King said an officer from the Erwin Police Department was dispatched to the shelter after the theft was discovered, but the person in the video had not yet been identified as of Tuesday.
“It makes me sad because we struggle for everything we get, and for someone to come take what little we have, it’s just very aggravating,” King said.
The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1-5 p.m.