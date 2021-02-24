Students on the Unicoi County 4-H GPS team are leading customers to the doors of local businesses — literally.
The GPS team is working on creating a map of businesses in the area to highlight some community favorites and help encourage those visiting the region to patronize the locations.
“You can Google things to do in Unicoi County, but we thought just to have a little bit more of a community tie as well, maybe we can have a map that can highlight a lot of favorites in the county,” said Chris Mackey, Unicoi County’s University of Tennessee extension director.
The map doesn’t stop at the Unicoi County line, though. Mackey said the team expanded the map to include businesses in Jonesborough, Elizabethton and Johnson City.
The GPS team decided to create the map after seeing the effects of COVID-19 on community businesses.
“We felt that with COVID and everything having such a huge negative impact on local businesses what we really wanted to do was help those folks out in some way, even if it was just by making a map,” said Mackey.
The GPS team is comprised of students ranging in age from 9 to 18. Students learn about different types of GPS and GIS mapping technology.
Students on the GPS team create a map every year and enter it into a state-level competition. Last year, students did a map on the sidewalk conditions in Erwin.
“Basically (students) gave them a score and mapped the points that were really, really good or maybe needed to be worked on as a way to help inform folks who were walking through town,” Mackey said.
The map of Erwin’s sidewalk conditions won the state competition, and students were invited to participate in the Esri Education GIS Conference in San Diego. In the last eight years, the Unicoi County GPS team has won the Tennessee state competition seven times.
The GPS team is in the process of finalizing the points on the map. Mackey said normally the map would already have been submitted to the state competition, but delays on the competition’s end have given the team more time.
Mackey said even though the team is beginning to finalize the points on the map, any local businesses interested in being featured can still be added.