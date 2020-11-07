Tuesday’s mayoral elections in Unicoi and Erwin have put a couple of key matters of business at the top of the new mayor’s to-do lists.
In Unicoi, one of the first items Mayor Elect Kathy Bullen must attend to is the appointment of a replacement to serve out the remaining two years of her unexpired term as town alderman.
In keeping with the town’s charter, Bullen will make a nomination and the board will vote to fill the vacancy at its next meeting on Nov. 16.
The appointment will follow Bullen’s swearing in as mayor by Town Recorder Debra Kessler and the subsequent swearing in of the town’s newly elected aldermen Debbie Bennett and Roger Cooper to whom the oaths of office will be administered by Bullen.
Also on the board’s agenda will be Bullen’s nomination of one of the four aldermen to serve as vice-mayor, followed by a board vote on the nomination.
Bullen told the Johnson City Press Friday she has three individuals in mind to fill the vacantalderman’s seat but has not completed her conversations with the three. She said she is inclined to keep her choice as well as her pick for town’s next vice-mayor private until the Nov. 16 meeting date.
As a point of interest in the history of the town’s vice-mayor post, Kessler said Mayor Johnny Lynch nominated Alderman Doug Hopson to serve as vice-mayor upon his first election to the mayor’s office and the pair served in those roles through the last 16 years of Lynch’s tenure.
As Lynch and Hopson leave their respective offices — Hopson did not seek reelection and Lynch was defeated in his run for a fifth term as mayor — Bullen said her desire is for a “peaceful” and “very respectful” transition.
“Johnny served the town a long time and he has my very high commend. I am very respectful of the years (Lynch) served the town of Unicoi and I really do want to be respectful of Johnny,” she said. “I want us to move forward. but I am not forgetting all the years he gave to the town.”
In Erwin, Mayor Elect Glenn White said his hope is to serve out the final two years of his unexpired term on the Unicoi County Commission while also serving his first two years as town mayor.
He told the Johnson City Press on Friday, “Then I will not run for county commission again.”
Addressing the conflicting meeting times, White said, “We already set the meetings (schedule) before I decided to run (for Erwin mayor). If we can work everything out and not have those conflicts, that’s what I hope to do.”
“I haven’t talked to my board, but ironically, we meet on the same Mondays. I will talk to (current Erwin Mayor) Doris (Hensley) and the others and try to work that out.”
By Erwin charter, White and the town’s two newly elected aldermen, Paula Kay Edwards and James “Mickey” Hatcher, must be sworn in to office by Dec. 1. On Friday town officials were considering scheduling the ceremony for sometime after Thanksgiving.
In the meantime, White said he will be quarantined at home until Nov. 17 because of exposure to someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“I feel fine. I don’t have it. But I’ve got to lay low until next Tuesday (Nov. 17)” he said.
A coach and teacher for Unicoi County schools, White said his exposure to the virus was through a friend who was not a member of the school community.