UNICOI — The town of Unicoi is considering an expansion of its ban on parking along town right-of-ways.
In Monday night’s virtual meeting of the Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the board voted table an expansion the prohibition of parking along town rights-of-way from just off the curb to the full width of the right-of-way.
Mayor Johnny Lynch said one of the problems the ordinance will address is the hazard created by large trucks parked along the side of highways and close to intersections.
The ordinance amendment includes an exception for areas within town rights-of-way that designated for public parking. The penalty for violations is a $50 fine and court costs.
A vote on the amendment was tabled to allow time for Town Attorney Lois Shults-Davis to investigate whether existing exemptions for utility workers is included in the proposed amendment.
The board voted unanimously to remove a two-year state residency requirement for applicants for an off-premise liquor store license.
Town attorney Lois Shults-Davis told the board the amendment was a recommended update of package store regulations and in keeping with case law set in 2012 when a court ruled the residency requirement is not permitted.
