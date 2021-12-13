The town of Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard from several concerned citizens about a potential lease between the town and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology — Elizabethton to start a culinary arts program in the Mountain Harvest Kitchen.
A motion to lease the kitchen to TCAT for $1 failed during November’s BMA meeting. According to Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen, revisions are currently being made to the lease, but the lease was not on Monday’s BMA agenda. Citizens spent the first 30 minutes of the meeting discussing with the board how the potential lease would affect their businesses and classes.
Citizen comments were each limited to two minutes. Toni Winchester, who runs a business out of the kitchen, was one of the citizens who addressed the board. Winchester spoke about the opportunities the kitchen provides business owners such as herself, and how it brings attention to the town.
“What the kitchen brings to this community and what it allows people to do is so wonderful. In fact, on our website, on the very front page, we indicate and give Mountain Harvest Kitchen credit in Unicoi, Tennessee, so people know,” said Winchester.
Ajay Koleth, owner of Fit Clean Meals, also addressed the board concerning the potential lease and the damage it would do to his business if his access to the kitchen was limited.
“In your own words, mayor, you have attempted to create future potential entrepreneurs with this idea while taking away the kitchen usage of current entrepreneurs,” said Koleth. “I’d like to see the logic in that.”
Rachelle Shurts, the culinary arts teacher at Unicoi County High School, and Sasha Johnson, the culinary arts teacher at Science Hill High School, both spoke about the potential demand for a culinary arts program in the area.
“The closest culinary program is two hours away without housing,” said Shurts. “We have probably close to 10 or more students who would love to attend a culinary program each year if not when they graduate early per semester. That’s 10 students that did not have the opportunity to do something that they wanted to do.”
Bullen said she knew one of the concerns of the kitchen users was the times at which TCAT would be occupying the kitchen, which would be Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. She did add that many of the speakers had praised the 24-hour availability of the kitchen. Bullen, who works for the college, also said the program was much needed and would potentially bring jobs to the area.
“A lot of the comments and conversation, what I heard, seemed to be based on the fact that the kitchen wasn’t going to be there,” said Bullen. “And it’s never been a part of the discussion as far as TCAT coming that we would get rid of the kitchen. It would still be open, it would just be open on an alternate schedule.”
Bullen said an revised lease is expected to come back before the board during their next meeting in January.
Also during the meeting, the board voted to put an amphitheater grant project out for bid during Monday’s meeting following a meeting with the Tennessee Arts Commission about a potential grant.
In 2019, the town received a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant in the amount of $428,000 to build an amphitheater between the town’s visitors center and the Mountain Harvest Kitchen. Of that grant, $220,000 remains, and approximately $22,850 would be needed to complete the bidding process on the project.
“It was the board’s — I’m going to say fear, I think,” said Bullen. “Prior discussion with the board was that if we go to do it right now it’s still going to exceed the $200,000 or so we have left, and we’re not going to be able to complete the project. So there was a reluctance to go ahead and put that project out for bid and spend that money.”
The grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission, if received by the town, would grant the town up to $100,000 to help supplement expenses associated with building the amphitheater. The grant is competitive and would have to be applied for by the town before Feb. 15.
Vice Mayor Roger Cooper motioned to put the project out for bid at the cost of $4,500, and to consider continuing with the project and grant application once bids were received. Alderman Wanda Radford seconded Cooper’s motion, and the board approved it unanimously.
Also during the meeting, the board voted to send a letter of intent to the city of Johnson City to purchase the Buffalo Valley Golf Course maintenance building pending an environmental study paid for by the town.
The building, which is in need of repairs to the roof, would house Unicoi Volunteer Fire Department and Unicoi County Emergency Medical Services personnel to increase access and response times to the residences in that part of town.
“I think we have the finances to do be able to do something like this,” said Bullen. “The building would require a lot of work. There is still going to be some expenses associated with supplies and equipment. I think the fire department and EMS services have committed to offering some labor, and we have some maintenance department (labor) as well.”
Johnson City agreed to sell the building to the town for $210,000 last year, and Cooper said the city was still willing to honor that price on the 54,000-square-feet building, which he called a “very good value.”
“They were very gracious to keep the same price,” said Cooper. “They have not gone out for bids to any outside facilities for people so we are on track to purchase it.”
The motion was made by Cooper and seconded by Alderman Judy Ray and was unanimously approved by the board.
FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP.