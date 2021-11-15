A motion to allow the Tennessee College of Applied Technology — Elizabethton to lease the Mountain Harvest Kitchen for a culinary arts program failed during Monday’s Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.
The rental agreement, which would give TCAT Elizabethton use of the kitchen from Jan. 1 until Dec. 31 for only $1 in rent for the year, was met with concern by several of the town’s citizens.
“I have never in my limited experience, and I am not trying to be an attorney, but I read and I try to understand and I try to do what’s right,” said Unicoi citizen Margaret Lewis. “I have never seen a situation where someone has potentially an incredible asset that’s over here, the valuable asset, and the renter would say to them, ‘Here’s the lease. Sign it.’ ”
Some of the biggest points of concern for the citizens was that the lease agreement did not protect the town from liability if someone was hurt in the kitchen. It also did not specify the times at which the school would be using the kitchen, though the school had requested it from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., which, according to MHK committee members, could coincide with up to 60% of the kitchen’s currently rented hours.
“I think the board desires to affirm a desire to have this relationship with TCAT and the Board of Regents, but the lease itself goes beyond that,” said town attorney Lois Shults-Davis. “It has some big, big issues that need to be worked on. If you approve, as a board, this agreement, you’re saying for one year the Board of Regents and TCAT have total control of that facility. The 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. provision is not in there. There’s a number of inconsistencies. It talks about a sharing, but the sharing is not defined.”
Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen, who is employed by TCAT Elizabethton, said that having the culinary program inside MHK would satisfy requirements for the Appalachian Regional Commission grant the town received to build the kitchen. The grant requires the kitchen to stay in operation for at least 20 years, or the town would be required to pay back the grant. Bullen also said that by bringing the culinary arts program to MHK, it would allow the kitchen to have the regional impact it was intended to when it was built.
“Since I’ve been an alderman and involved with the kitchen, since I’ve been mayor and involved with the kitchen I’ve not seen any regional impact or evidence,” Bullen said. “And I charged the kitchen director with that and I still never saw any evidence of regional impact. I went and found regional impact.”
The motion to accept the lease agreement with TCAT Elizabethton was made by Vice Mayor Roger Cooper and seconded by Alderman Judy Ray. Aldermen Wanda Radford and Debbie Bennett voted no, and Bullen abstained, causing the motion to fail. A second motion to affirm a desire to pursue a relationship with TCAT Elizabethton but with a refined lease also failed after it was made by Radford and seconded by Bennett and was voted against by Cooper and Ray with Bullen abstaining.
The next Unicoi BMA meeting is scheduled for Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the Tourist Information Center.