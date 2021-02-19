The town of Unicoi’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved two road improvement studies on Thursday night.
The approved studies, which would be conducted by Tysinger, Hampton and Partners Inc., will look at the cost to repair Massachusetts Avenue and Paddle Creek Road in Unicoi.
After the studies are completed, Tysinger, Hampton and Partners Inc. will provide the BMA with an estimate of the cost to make the repairs.
“So we have a proposal for the cost of the study, then Tysinger Hampton would come back with more detail about the cost of proposed repair,” said Mayor Kathy Bullen. “So this is a two-step process. Anything we would be approving tonight is for Tysinger Hampton to perform their engineering study.”
Massachusetts Avenue runs past Unicoi Elementary School, while Paddle Creek Road is on the northern end of the town.
The total cost of the study on Massachusetts Avenue is $35,100. The study would look at the cost to widen the road, as well as check the severity of the settlement of the road caused by the sewer lines that run beneath it.
Alderman Judy Ray said the town is waiting to repave Massachusetts Avenue because the town won’t know the severity of the damages being caused by the sewer line until the study is finished. Bullen agreed.
“We can’t Band-Aid it if we don’t know what the root cause is,” Bullen said.
Vice Mayor Rodger Cooper said the study and possible subsequent repairs were overdue.
“I think Massachusetts has been long overdue,” he said. “We have road problems, we have flooding problems, and for years we’ve been hearing about (how) everytime it rains, it floods.”
The total cost of the study on Paddle Creek Road is $25,000. The study would look at the cost to widen the road.
“It’s not near the depth and breadth of the Massachusetts project; however, it is something that the town is going to need to look at,” Bullen said. “If they do a study, we don’t have to act on it right away.”
Both studies were approved unanimously.