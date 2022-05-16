The town of Unicoi’s 2022-23 budget passed its first reading during the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting Monday.
Alderwoman Wanda Radford made the motion to accept the 2022-23 fiscal year budget. Radford’s motion was seconded by Vice Mayor Roger Cooper and approved unanimously.
Also during the meeting, an item to consider the construction of a new amphitheater near the tourist information center died after no motion was made to approve it.
The bid to construct the amphitheater came from Thomas Construction in the amount of $491,500. The bid from Thomas Construction was the sole bid received on the project.
The town received a $248,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to build the amphitheater in 2018, however the project was put on hold in December 2020.
The board also voted Monday to approve the purchase of the former maintenance building on the Buffalo Valley Golf Course from the city of Johnson City on its second reading.
“We got it surveyed, we’ve had the phase one environmental study, we’ve had the title search and everything is clear so I see no reason not to move forward with the purchase of the property,” said Cooper.
Alderwoman Judy Ray moved to approve the contract. Ray’s motion was seconded by Cooper and it was approved unanimously.
Also during the meeting, the BMA approved the return of Freedom Fest, the town’s Fourth of July celebration.
Freedom Fest will be held on Monday, July 4.
The next Unicoi BMA meeting will take place on June 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the Tourist Information Center.