UNICOI — After several years as a one-gas station town, the town of Unicoi is getting a travel center at Exit 32 of Interstate 26.
Unicoi Mayor Johnny Lynch announced plans for construction of the new center — selling gasoline, food, soft drinks and beer — to begin next spring.
The center will be located on Unicoi Road at Unicoi Village Place Drive near the town’s Tourist Information and Visitors Center.
According to Lynch, the center will be developed by Arney Riggs, owner of 26 travel centers across the country, including a Marathon station in Piney Flats.
Lynch expressed thanks to Riggs for the investment in Unicoi, saying the center will improve the town’s tax base as well as its quality of life.
Monday night’s meeting of the board was the last one before the Nov. 3 election reshapes its membership. The meeting was preceded by the dedication of the town’s new farmer’s market pavilion named in honor of Vice Mayor Doug Hopson.
Lynch called the dedication a fitting tribute to Hopson’s 16 years of dedicated service as a board member and as a volunteer for the town.
Hopson, a longtime cancer patient who is not seeking re-election because of his health, said he was sad to be leaving the board but vowed he will be around if needed.
“I love working with people and that’s what it’s all about,” Hopson said at the dedication. “I’ve worked with a lot of people and we’ve gotten so many things done. It’s kind of sad really, but I’ve got a lot of kids and grandkids who are happy because of all the things they’re into that I’ve missed out on.”
In a few final words of encouragement as Monday’s board meeting adjourned, Hopson told his fellow board members, “I appreciate you all. Keep it positive and keep everything on the road.”
Monday’s meeting also included the announcement of a $95,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture to Unicoi’s Mountain Harvest Kitchen small food business incubator, and a $53,655 CARES Act grant to reimburse the town for COVID-19 safety measures.
Town Recorder Debbie Kessler said the COVID-19 safety grant would cover the cost of personal protection equipment for town employees and electronic equipment and software used to implement the town’s electronic meetings format
Kitchen Director Lee Manning said, similar to the grant that was used to build the pavilion, the 100 percent grant to the kitchen would not require any matching funds from the town. She said the grant would be used to build additional storage space needed to accommodate the kitchen’s growing number of users.
In the public comment section of the meeting, the board fielded a question from Unicoi County Director of Schools John English who said Lynch and Alderman Jeff Linville had refused to commit financial support for the school system’s plans for improvements to Unicoi County Elementary School.
English specifically asked Lynch to explain why he stated at last week’s candidates’ forum that he had not received information about the project.
Lynch responded that English had misunderstood his remarks and that the information he was seeking was a breakdown of how Unicoi and the town of Erwin and Unicoi County would share in the cost of the school projects.
“Unicoi paid $3 million (for the high school). Erwin paid nothing,” Lynch said.
Linville agreed, saying the school system had asked Unicoi to continue its $175,000 annual contribution to the soon to be paid off bond issue that was used to build the county high school in order to fund a long list of upcoming school improvements that include the elementary school.
“That’s a lot of money. I could not commit to that without discussing it here with this board,” Linville said.