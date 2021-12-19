ELIZABETHTON — Andrew Smith, a senior at Unaka High School, certainly can look forward to a prosperous future when he graduates in the spring.
Smith received a jump start in finding a career in the profitable business of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and refrigerant this month when he became the first student in the Carter County School System to complete all the requirements and pass a written examination from the Energy Service Company (ESCO Institute) which certifies Smith has met the requirements of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for working on HVACR equipment.
Although a student at Unaka, Smith was using the school district’s transportation program to take the mechanical, electrical and plumbing class taught by James Monroe at Happy Valley High School. Monroe is certified to teach and is a registered proctor of ESCO for the HVACR curriculum.
The certification is important for prospective employees in the HVACR field because Section 608 of the Federal Clean Air Act requires that all persons who maintain, service, repair, or dispose of appliances that contain ozone depleting refrigerants must be certified in the proper refrigerant.
Smith said the course took about nine weeks to complete.
Monroe said that in gaining the professional certification, Smith becomes “a very marketable candidate in the HVACR trades, with unlimited earning potential. I, along with many others in Carter County are very proud of this young man’s accomplishment.”
Monroe said that Smith cannot only expect to start his career in this region with a starting salary in the $24-per-hour range, but the universal certification is recognized and honored in all 50 states and territories of the United States, meaning he can find a job in any section of the nation he prefers to work.
Monroe said he appreciated that Director of Schools Tracy McAbee provided funding for a grant to purchase needed refrigeration equipment for the program.
There are several other directions a student in the Happy Valley class can follow to become very marketable in the job market, according to Monroe. One is the FESTO electro-pneumatic industrial automation. Using the system, students learn about programmable logic controllers.
Monroe’s hope is that there will soon be many others from his class joining Smith in well-paying jobs in markets where their skills are in high demand in the near future.