The Unicoi County Public Library is celebrating the end of this year’s summer reading program with a party on Saturday, and everyone is invited.
“We want the whole community there,” library director Selena Harmon said. “This is a fun, free community event where everyone is welcome.”
The end-of-summer reading party will feature a variety of family-friendly activities, including a water war zone with water balloons and water guns, games like tug-of-war and three-legged races, a wildlife exhibit and a geology exhibit.
“There’s gonna be an array of different rocks and minerals and things like that they can touch, learn about, see,” Harmon said.
The Unicoi County Animal Shelter will also be there with several adoptable animals for attendees to interact with.
There will also be a dunk tank, and party attendees will have the opportunity to buy chances to dunk Erwin Mayor Glenn White, as well as some other surprise guests.
“There are also some other people who are going to participate, but we’re not going to reveal all of the surprises,” said Harmon.
The summer reading grand prize winners in each age group will also be announced at the party, though participation in summer reading is not required to attend the party.
“I’m very excited about the atmosphere that we are working so hard to create,” Harmon said. “People in the public are really responding to this throwback feel, where it’s a wholesome atmosphere where it’s just good, clean fun that appeals to all ages.”
The end-of-summer reading party will take place in Fishery Park on Saturday, July 10, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., and grand prize winners will be announced at 2 p.m. For more information, contact the Unicoi County Public Library at (423) 743-6533.