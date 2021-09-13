MILLIGAN COLLEGE — Milligan University advanced eight spots to rank at No. 10 among the “Best Regional Universities” in the South in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges” issue, released Monday.
Milligan also ranked at No. 2 among “Best Value Schools” and No. 14 among “Top Performers on Social Mobility.”
Milligan was the only institution in Northeast Tennessee to be named among the top 10 regional universities in the South, and one of only three Tennessee institutions listed among the top 10 in any category for private or public colleges and universities.
Commitment to mission
“This kind of ranking doesn’t happen by accident,” Milligan President Dr. Bill Greer said. “It happens because of the relentless pursuit of excellence exhibited by our faculty, staff and students. Their commitment to our mission is the hallmark of the Milligan experience as we honor God by educating men and women to be servant-leaders.”
U.S. News’ methodology is informed by a variety of metrics that gauge student success. Milligan’s retention and graduation rates remained well above other private colleges and state universities. Also, nearly 100% of Milligan graduates are employed or in graduate school within one year of earning their degree.
Assessing quality, price, scholarships and grants
U.S. News ranks “Best Value Schools” by assessing a university’s academic quality and price, as well as the percentage of need-based scholarships and grants the university offers to offset total cost. The higher the quality and the lower the actual cost, the greater the value.
The total cost of a Milligan education is $3,300 below the national average for private colleges and universities.
The “Top Performers on Social Mobility” category measures each school’s success in graduating students who receive federal Pell Grants, primarily students whose household incomes are less than $50,000 annually.
U.S. News’ rankings, data, tables and lists — including profiles for each school and a search tool to enable prospective students and parents to find the college that best fits their needs — is available online at www.usnews.com/colleges.
About Milligan
Milligan University is a Christian liberal arts institution whose vision is to change lives and shape culture through a commitment to servant-leadership. The university offers more than 100 majors, minors, pre-professional degrees and concentrations in a variety of fields, along with graduate and adult degree completion programs. To learn more, visit www.milligan.edu or call 423-461-8700.