Two condominiums at Woodstone on East Oakland Avenue were destroyed Sunday night by fire, but no one was injured, according to a fire official on the scene.
The fire consumed units 106 and 108. They were not attached to any other units and firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading.
“There were two units involved and both had heavy damage,” Hill said. The residents of each unit were home and all got out without injury.
The fire proved stubborn as the department was still putting out flames around midnight.
The two alarm fire response consisted of five engines, two ladder trucks and the department’s rehab unit where firefighters can rest and rehydrate.
Woodstone resident Casey Oxendine, whose condo sits behind and below where the fire was, said he and his wife detected a smoldering smell around 7:30 p.m., but they looked out and didn’t see anything.
Oxendine said he even drove around the Woodstone community and didn’t find any evidence of a fire. Later he saw people moving around on the back deck above his condo before he saw flames shooting out the back of one of those upper units.
That’s when he grabbed up his kids, a family pet and some essential belongings and ran to his car, which was parked further down the hill.
“Y’all did a pretty amazing job to stop it,” Oxendine told Hill on Monday. “It’s a blessing no one was hurt.”
Hill said the fire started at the back of one of the condos and spread to the one next door. He did not have a cause of the fire, but that determination was pending as the investigation continued.