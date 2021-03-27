ELIZABETHTON — On Thursday the Tennessee Board of Regents awarded two nursing students at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton with gold medallions. Rachel Mendez-Barrios and Tiffany Danielle Butler were selected as outstanding students in the National Technical Honor Society after earning distinction in the Statewide Outstanding Achievement Recognition.
But these students had already demonstrated their dedication to the nursing profession well before the state honors were bestowed.
Mendez-Barrios is a certified surgical technologist. She has previous experience as a patient care tech and a plasmapheresis tech, but her background since 2000 is in surgical technology. She said the bulk of her experience has been at Advent Health in Orlando, Fla. Her specialty was cardiovascular and thoracic surgery. She eventually became part of a heart and lung transplant team. “This is my passion,” she said. “Cardiovascular surgery has always been the first love of my career. I worked in those circles (either employed by the hospital or by one of the cardiothoracic surgeons who did cases in those hospitals) for ... around seven years.”
She said she will always consider Advent Health Orlando and the operating room as her home. She also gained experience working with surgeons in aesthetic surgery.
For four years, Mendez-Barrios worked in Miami, and for two of those years as a representative for a surgical device repair company that was known at the time as IMS. The company has since been purchased by Steris. She was the member of a team that she said was “responsible for caring for the facility’s laparoscopic and robotic instrumentation, as well as some occasional staff education.” That was in 2010 and her hospital hosted a robotic surgery symposium on its campus. “I was asked to do a short talk and demonstration to health care professionals in attendance on proper disinfection and instrument care for these specialized procedures,” she said.
While Butler’s prior experience has been less structured, she certainly displays the passion and heart of someone dedicated to nursing. She said she has always taken the role of caregiver in her family. That included providing care for her parents and for her fiancé when they needed help. That talent led her to become a private in-home caregiver to two women who also became like an extension of her family. She would serve in that role for four years.
“I did everything they needed, from helping them with bathing, to wound treatment, to taking them to doctors’ appointments,” Butler said. She said her role became even bigger when one of the women suffered renal failure.
“This is where I discovered I had a passion for helping people and truly wanting to make a difference in other people’s lives, leading me to pursue my dream of becoming a nurse. I thank God for bringing my life to where it is today and helping me overcome many difficult situations,” she said.
The women said they were attracted to TCAT Elizabethton because of its nursing program. Both students are scheduled to complete the one-year practical nursing degree program at the school in August.
Butler said her ultimate goal is to become a registered nurse and she found the bridge program that TCAT has with Northeast State Community College and with East Tennessee State University to be a strong attraction. Mendez-Barrios said she learned about TCAT soon after her family moved to the Tri-Cities. She spoke to the TCAT staff members, particularly Crystal Hensley, and said she found them friendly and professional and willing to answer her questions.
“I cannot stress enough how impactful those first interactions I had were towards my decision to attend the nursing program at TCAT,” she said. “I came from a different state and nothing else to go on but a first impression, and TCAT Elizabethton made an excellent first one.”